Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 88 of 146 games this year, with multiple hits 38 times.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (13.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Swanson has an RBI in 50 of 146 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 63 of 146 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.277
|AVG
|.215
|.342
|OBP
|.313
|.471
|SLG
|.366
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|83/37
|1
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.73 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
