The Chicago Cubs (82-78) take a four-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69), at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

The Cubs' Wicks (4-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.121 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts this season, Wicks has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday, May 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has put together a 5.48 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Lauer has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Lauer heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Eric Lauer vs. Cubs

He will take the mound against a Cubs offense that is batting .254 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 193 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Lauer has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Cubs this season.

