Jordan Wicks will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (82-78) on Saturday, September 30 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69), who will counter with Eric Lauer. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+100). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 45-30 record (winning 60% of their games).

Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Brewers have won 25 of 51 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 14th 2nd

