Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Eric Lauer on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 193 total home runs.

Chicago is 11th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (809 total runs).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Wicks is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Wicks will look to record his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Marcus Stroman AJ Smith-Shawver 9/29/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Colin Rea 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Eric Lauer 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

