Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48 ERA).
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won 45 of its 75 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 809.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Darius Vines
|September 28
|@ Braves
|L 5-3
|Marcus Stroman vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Colin Rea
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Eric Lauer
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.