Cody Bellinger, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (152) this season while batting .307 with 55 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 10th in slugging.

Bellinger has had a hit in 96 of 129 games this year (74.4%), including multiple hits 43 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 59 games this season (45.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 55.0% of his games this year (71 of 129), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .302 AVG .312 .354 OBP .358 .548 SLG .502 33 XBH 22 14 HR 12 49 RBI 47 42/20 K/BB 45/19 12 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings