Eintracht Frankfurt versus VfL Wolfsburg is a game to see on a Saturday Bundesliga slate that features a lot of competitive matchups.

There is coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga on Saturday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to take on VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+100)

VfL Wolfsburg (+100) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+260)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+260) Draw: (+240)

Watch VfL Bochum vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach is on the road to match up with VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Bochum (+135)

VfL Bochum (+135) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+170)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+170) Draw: (+265)

Watch FC Cologne vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart is on the road to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+135)

VfB Stuttgart (+135) Underdog: FC Cologne (+175)

FC Cologne (+175) Draw: (+250)

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin travels to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Union Berlin (+120)

Union Berlin (+120) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+200)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+200) Draw: (+255)

Watch FSV Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen makes the trip to play FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-210)

Bayer Leverkusen (-210) Underdog: FSV Mainz (+450)

FSV Mainz (+450) Draw: (+370)

Watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is on the road to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-125)

Bayern Munich (-125) Underdog: RB Leipzig (+260)

RB Leipzig (+260) Draw: (+310)

