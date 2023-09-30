Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Chicago Bears have +40000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-worst in the NFL as of September 30.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Bears higher (30th in the league) than the computer rankings do (32nd).
- The Bears have had the biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +40000.
- The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago is winless against the spread this season.
- All three of the Bears' games have hit the over this season.
- The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- It's been a hard stretch for the Bears, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (250 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (407.3 yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (35.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL by putting up 15.7 points per game.
Bears Impact Players
- In three games, Justin Fields has passed for 526 yards (175.3 per game), with three TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.0%.
- Also, Fields has rushed for 109 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored one time, catching 11 balls for 170 yards (56.7 per game).
- On the ground, Roschon Johnson has scored one touchdown and picked up 90 yards (30.0 per game).
- In three games, Khalil Herbert has rushed for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In three games for the Bears, T.J. Edwards has posted 2.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6000
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.