The San Diego Padres visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Andrew Vaughn and others in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 145 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 80 RBI.

He has a slash line of .262/.317/.437 on the year.

Vaughn will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.327/.358 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Nick Martínez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Martínez Stats

Nick Martinez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Martinez has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 1.7 innings per appearance.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Martínez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 23 4.0 2 0 0 3 3 at Athletics Sep. 17 3.0 1 0 0 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 13 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 9 0.2 4 1 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 2.1 1 0 0 4 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soto Stats

Soto has 154 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 129 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.409/.520 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

