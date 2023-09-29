Lenyn Sosa vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Lenyn Sosa (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .190 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.2%).
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Sosa has an RBI in nine of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (22.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.195
|AVG
|.183
|.193
|OBP
|.216
|.299
|SLG
|.352
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|8
|23/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 62 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.59 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.