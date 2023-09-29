Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lake County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Waukegan High School at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Zion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mundelein High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at Grayslake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Grayslake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Community High School at Grayslake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Grayslake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Libertyville High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield High School at Glenbrook South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Lake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Community High School at Flora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Flora, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
