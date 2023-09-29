Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lake County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Waukegan High School at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 29

5:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mundelein High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at Grayslake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Grayslake, IL

Grayslake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant Community High School at Grayslake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Grayslake, IL

Grayslake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Libertyville High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield High School at Glenbrook South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Glenview, IL

Glenview, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Lake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lake Forest, IL

Lake Forest, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield Community High School at Flora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Flora, IL

Flora, IL Conference: Black Diamond

Black Diamond How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School