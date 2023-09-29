Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lake County, Illinois this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Lake County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Waukegan High School at Zion-Benton High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Zion, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mundelein High School at Warren Township High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Gurnee, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakes High School at Grayslake North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Grayslake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Chicago High School at Round Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Round Lake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant Community High School at Grayslake Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Grayslake, IL
    • Conference: Northern Lake County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Libertyville High School at Lake Zurich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lake Zurich, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deerfield High School at Glenbrook South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Glenview, IL
    • Conference: Central Suburban League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stevenson High School at Lake Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lake Forest, IL
    • Conference: North Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfield Community High School at Flora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Flora, IL
    • Conference: Black Diamond
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Mundelein, IL
    • Conference: East Suburban Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

