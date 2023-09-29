On Friday, September 29, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) host Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (82-77) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run total is listed in the contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (6-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (6-8, 3.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Cubs and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 84 times this season and won 50, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 50-34 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a mark of 23-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 0-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.