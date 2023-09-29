Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) and Chicago Cubs (82-77) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.
The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (6-6) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (6-8).
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (806 total).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Jordan Wicks vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Darius Vines
|September 28
|@ Braves
|L 5-3
|Marcus Stroman vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Colin Rea
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Freddy Peralta
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.