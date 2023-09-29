Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 152 hits, batting .310 this season with 55 extra-base hits.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 24 of them (18.8%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season (55.5%), including 22 multi-run games (17.2%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.302
|AVG
|.317
|.354
|OBP
|.363
|.548
|SLG
|.510
|33
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|47
|42/20
|K/BB
|44/19
|12
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.