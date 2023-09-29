Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel?
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .237.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.2% of them.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (24.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 48 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.239
|.284
|OBP
|.322
|.495
|SLG
|.479
|21
|XBH
|21
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|25
|65/14
|K/BB
|66/21
|3
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (6-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
