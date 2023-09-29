As of September 29 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), the Bears are 30th in the league. They are two spots below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +40000. Among all teams in the league, that is the biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

All three of the Bears' games have gone over the point total this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bears rank fourth-worst in total offense (250 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (407.3 yards per game allowed) this year.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (35.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL by putting up 15.7 points per game.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has three TD passes and four picks in three games, completing 58.0% for 526 yards (175.3 per game).

Also, Fields has rushed for 109 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored one time, hauling in 11 balls for 170 yards (56.7 per game).

Roschon Johnson has rushed for 90 yards (30.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Khalil Herbert has run for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games for the Bears, T.J. Edwards has delivered 2.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.