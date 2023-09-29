Andrew Benintendi vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .685, fueled by an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .358. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- In 72.4% of his games this season (105 of 145), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 3.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 37 games this season (25.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (38.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|74
|.281
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.308
|.385
|SLG
|.336
|21
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|28
|48/27
|K/BB
|40/24
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 62 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.