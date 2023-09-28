Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (60-98) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Bryce Jarvis (2-0) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (4-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.4%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 13-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (634 total, four per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

