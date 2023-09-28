Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 74 of 119 games this season (62.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 119 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (19.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 39 games this year (32.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .255 AVG .242 .289 OBP .290 .318 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 56/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings