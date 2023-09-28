Patrick Wisdom vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .206 with eight doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 30 walks.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 44.6% of his games this year (41 of 92), with more than one hit 10 times (10.9%).
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (20.7%, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (27.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (14.1%).
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|49
|.190
|AVG
|.220
|.301
|OBP
|.286
|.543
|SLG
|.468
|15
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|61/12
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Braves allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.