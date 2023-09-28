On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 113th in slugging.

In 109 of 148 games this season (73.6%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (28.4%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year (71 of 148), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 70 .294 AVG .274 .366 OBP .329 .405 SLG .365 21 XBH 19 6 HR 3 40 RBI 28 39/26 K/BB 44/23 21 SB 20

Braves Pitching Rankings