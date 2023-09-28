Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 4.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 4

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 50.9 17 9.3 Sam LaPorta Lions 42.6 14.2 7.3 Hunter Henry Patriots 37.5 12.5 6 Evan Engram Jaguars 35.3 11.8 7 Travis Kelce Chiefs 32.5 16.3 8.5 Donald Parham Chargers 27.3 9.1 2.3 George Kittle 49ers 26.9 9 6 Darren Waller Giants 25.2 8.4 6.7 Tyler Higbee Rams 24.2 8.1 5 Luke Musgrave Packers 23.4 7.8 5 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 23 7.7 6 Mark Andrews Ravens 23 11.5 6.5 Zach Ertz Cardinals 22.3 7.4 6.7 Hayden Hurst Panthers 22.2 7.4 4.3 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 21.6 7.2 3 Kylen Granson Colts 21.4 7.1 4.7 Cole Kmet Bears 21.4 7.1 5 Gerald Everett Chargers 21 7 4 Kyle Pitts Falcons 18.6 6.2 5.7 Logan Thomas Commanders 18.5 9.3 5.5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 18.2 6.1 4 Josh Oliver Vikings 17.9 6 2.7 Mike Gesicki Patriots 17.7 5.9 3.3 Noah Fant Seahawks 17.7 8.9 4.5 Dawson Knox Bills 17.6 5.9 3.7

This Week's Games

