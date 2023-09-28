Illinois BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
If you're wanting to wager on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games in Illinois Today
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)
- Total: 9
Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)
- Total: 9.5
