Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

If you're wanting to wager on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Illinois Today

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MLB Network (Watch on Fubo)

MLB Network (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-185)

Diamondbacks (-185) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+150)

White Sox (+150) Total: 9

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-145)

Braves (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Cubs (+120)

Cubs (+120) Total: 9.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.