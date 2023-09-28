The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.259 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .203 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Sheets has recorded a hit in 52 of 113 games this year (46.0%), including seven multi-hit games (6.2%).

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (22.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 24 of 113 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .185 AVG .220 .262 OBP .274 .281 SLG .387 6 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 37/16 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings