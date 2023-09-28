Elvis Andrus vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 108 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (24.1%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|56
|.266
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.295
|.370
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|21
|34/12
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- Over his nine games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .148 against him. He has a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
