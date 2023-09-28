Dansby Swanson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .249 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 88 of 144 games this year (61.1%), with more than one hit on 38 occasions (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 144), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this season (34.7%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.277
|AVG
|.220
|.342
|OBP
|.318
|.471
|SLG
|.375
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|81/37
|1
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
