The Atlanta Braves (102-56) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they take on the Chicago Cubs (82-76) on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-8) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Stroman is looking to secure his 16th quality start of the season.

Stroman heads into this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In eight of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

The Braves will send Smith-Shawver to the mound for his first start this season.

The 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.