Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cody Bellinger are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs meet at Truist Park on Thursday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 151 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.359/.532 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (174 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.

He's slashing .284/.349/.386 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 213 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 104 RBI. He's also stolen 70 bases.

He's slashed .336/.414/.596 on the season.

Acuna has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 1-for-6 1 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs, 103 walks and 134 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .281/.388/.602 slash line so far this year.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

