Cody Bellinger -- .256 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 151 hits, batting .310 this season with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 95 of 127 games this year (74.8%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 43 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 24 games this year (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.5%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season (55.9%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .302 AVG .318 .354 OBP .365 .548 SLG .515 33 XBH 22 14 HR 12 49 RBI 47 42/20 K/BB 43/19 12 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings