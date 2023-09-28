Christopher Morel vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while batting .237.
- In 59.6% of his 104 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.4%).
- In 46.2% of his games this year (48 of 104), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.239
|.284
|OBP
|.322
|.495
|SLG
|.479
|21
|XBH
|21
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|25
|65/14
|K/BB
|66/21
|3
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 20-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
