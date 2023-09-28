At +40000, the Chicago Bears have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 28.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+40000), the Bears are 30th in the league. They are two spots below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have had the biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the start to +40000.

With odds of +40000, the Bears have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

With 250.0 yards of total offense per game (fourth-worst) and 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), the Bears have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year.

With 35.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to lean on their 27th-ranked offense (15.7 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has thrown for 526 yards (175.3 per game), completing 58.0%, with three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and gained 109 yards.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored one time, catching 11 balls for 170 yards (56.7 per game).

In three games, Roschon Johnson has rushed for 90 yards (30.0 per game) and one score.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero times and accumulated 93 yards (31.0 per game).

On defense, T.J. Edwards has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 42 tackles and 2.0 TFL in three games.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

