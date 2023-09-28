As of September 28 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, make them the third-longest shot in the NFL.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bears' Super Bowl odds (+40000) place them 30th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.

The Bears' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6000 at the start of the season to +40000, the biggest change among all teams.

The Bears have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago is winless against the spread this season.

All three of the Bears' games have gone over the point total this season.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

It's been a hard stretch for the Bears, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (250.0 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (407.3 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (35.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have put up better results on offense, ranking 27th in the NFL by averaging 15.7 points per game.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has thrown for 526 yards (175.3 per game), completing 58.0%, with three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and gained 109 yards.

D.J. Moore has 11 receptions for 170 yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

On the ground, Roschon Johnson has scored one touchdown and picked up 90 yards (30.0 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero times and gained 93 yards (31.0 per game).

T.J. Edwards has collected 42 tackles and 2.0 TFL in three games for the Bears.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.