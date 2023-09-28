Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

Bryce Jarvis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .261.

Vaughn has had a hit in 100 of 147 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.2%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 53 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 74 .263 AVG .260 .320 OBP .315 .442 SLG .422 25 XBH 27 12 HR 8 37 RBI 41 54/16 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

