On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .327, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .359.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this year (37 of 144), with two or more RBI seven times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 74 .280 AVG .248 .348 OBP .308 .385 SLG .336 21 XBH 20 3 HR 2 17 RBI 28 48/27 K/BB 40/24 7 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings