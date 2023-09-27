On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Gomes has recorded a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.6%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (7.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 40 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .275 AVG .269 .328 OBP .307 .418 SLG .403 16 XBH 15 4 HR 5 28 RBI 28 38/12 K/BB 39/7 0 SB 1

