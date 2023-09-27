Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 634 (four per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (4-7) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Nationals L 13-3 Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Ryne Nelson 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

