Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) taking on the Chicago White Sox (60-97) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (2-9, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Luis Patino.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-20 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (634 total, four per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

