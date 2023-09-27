The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

In 74 of 119 games this season (62.2%) Anderson has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (19.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.8% of his games this season (39 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .255 AVG .242 .289 OBP .290 .318 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 56/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings