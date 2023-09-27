Seiya Suzuki vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (91 of 133), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 47 games this year (35.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.269
|AVG
|.298
|.338
|OBP
|.368
|.445
|SLG
|.523
|23
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|35
|58/24
|K/BB
|69/32
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Vines (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.