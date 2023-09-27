Nico Hoerner vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 109 of 147 games this season (74.1%), with multiple hits on 50 occasions (34.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (6.1%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 71 of 147 games this year, and more than once 19 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|69
|.294
|AVG
|.278
|.366
|OBP
|.334
|.405
|SLG
|.371
|21
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|28
|39/26
|K/BB
|44/23
|21
|SB
|20
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vines (1-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
