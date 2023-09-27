Gavin Sheets -- batting .192 with a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while batting .205.

Sheets has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Sheets has driven home a run in 25 games this season (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 24 of 112 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .190 AVG .220 .269 OBP .274 .289 SLG .387 6 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 34/16 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings