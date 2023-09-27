On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.

Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .444 with one homer.

In 72.4% of his games this season (84 of 116), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 116), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 55 .289 AVG .256 .328 OBP .305 .460 SLG .430 20 XBH 20 10 HR 8 38 RBI 26 47/14 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings