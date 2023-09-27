Dansby Swanson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (hitting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .248.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 87 of 143 games this season (60.8%), including 38 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- Looking at the 143 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 50 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 62 times this year (43.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Other Cubs Players vs the Braves
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|71
|.277
|AVG
|.219
|.342
|OBP
|.315
|.471
|SLG
|.376
|27
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|33
|71/27
|K/BB
|80/37
|1
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Vines (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
