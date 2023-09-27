Atlanta Braves (101-56) will go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (82-75) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cubs have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines - ATL (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (8-10, 5.24 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 93 out of the 142 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 66-24 (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

