Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 189 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 798 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Cubs rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (8-10) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has seven quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.