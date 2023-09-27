Cubs vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves, on Wednesday at Truist Park.
The Cubs have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-160). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.
Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-160
|+135
|10.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 157 chances this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|45-36
|37-39
|38-33
|44-42
|54-53
|28-22
