On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 149 hits, batting .309 this season with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is ninth in slugging.

In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.8% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 55.6% of his games this year (70 of 126), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.5%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .302 AVG .316 .354 OBP .364 .548 SLG .517 33 XBH 22 14 HR 12 49 RBI 47 42/20 K/BB 42/19 12 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings