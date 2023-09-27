Andrew Vaughn vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .261 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 99 of 146 games this season (67.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- Looking at the 146 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (13.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this season (53 of 146), with more than one RBI 18 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.263
|AVG
|.260
|.321
|OBP
|.315
|.441
|SLG
|.422
|24
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|52/16
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
