Andrew Benintendi vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.329), slugging percentage (.361) and OPS (.690) this season.
- In 72.7% of his 143 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (39.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.248
|.353
|OBP
|.308
|.391
|SLG
|.336
|21
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|28
|47/27
|K/BB
|40/24
|7
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.