On Tuesday, Trayce Thompson (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .174 with two doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 26.2% of his 61 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Thompson has picked up an RBI in 11.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 13 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .200 AVG .167 .273 OBP .362 .333 SLG .333 2 XBH 2 1 HR 2 2 RBI 5 14/3 K/BB 20/10 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings